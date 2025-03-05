Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ANF Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Abercrombie & Fitch.

Looking at options history for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $2,592,218 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $418,453.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $145.0 for Abercrombie & Fitch, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Abercrombie & Fitch stands at 435.71, with a total volume reaching 13,352.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Abercrombie & Fitch, situated within the strike price corridor from $70.0 to $145.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANF PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $4.1 $3.3 $3.9 $70.00 $975.0K 153 2.5K ANF PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.9 $3.5 $3.5 $70.00 $875.0K 153 5.0K ANF PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $30.3 $29.1 $29.65 $110.00 $249.0K 256 0 ANF PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.9 $3.6 $3.6 $70.00 $180.0K 153 3.0K ANF CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $8.0 $7.0 $7.48 $75.00 $173.6K 0 642

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

In light of the recent options history for Abercrombie & Fitch, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Abercrombie & Fitch Currently trading with a volume of 4,903,287, the ANF's price is down by -15.0%, now at $81.69. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Abercrombie & Fitch

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $190.0.

An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Abercrombie & Fitch, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Abercrombie & Fitch options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

