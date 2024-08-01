Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ANF Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ANF usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Abercrombie & Fitch. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $162,169, and 5 are calls, amounting to $168,650.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $185.0 for Abercrombie & Fitch, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Abercrombie & Fitch's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Abercrombie & Fitch's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $150.0 to $185.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANF PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $25.5 $24.5 $25.5 $170.00 $61.2K 344 1 ANF PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $45.1 $45.0 $45.0 $185.00 $54.0K 0 12 ANF PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/02/24 $19.0 $17.0 $18.1 $167.50 $46.9K 112 26 ANF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $9.3 $9.1 $9.3 $150.00 $38.1K 2.5K 943 ANF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $9.3 $8.9 $9.11 $150.00 $36.4K 2.5K 751

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Abercrombie & Fitch, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Abercrombie & Fitch With a trading volume of 854,620, the price of ANF is down by -3.44%, reaching $142.41. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 20 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Abercrombie & Fitch options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

