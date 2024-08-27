Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on AMZN Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Amazon.com.

Looking at options history for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $245,612 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $317,267.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $180.0 for Amazon.com, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Amazon.com options trades today is 10517.33 with a total volume of 17,597.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Amazon.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $82.45 $80.45 $81.42 $100.00 $162.8K 5.2K 20 AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $3.2 $3.15 $3.15 $175.00 $63.0K 8.8K 2.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $14.55 $14.4 $14.52 $180.00 $49.3K 1.1K 45 AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.65 $9.45 $9.53 $170.00 $38.1K 16.3K 0 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/13/24 $7.3 $7.15 $7.3 $170.00 $37.2K 1.1K 0

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Amazon.com, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 748,840, with AMZN's price down by -0.61%, positioned at $174.43. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 58 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Amazon.com

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $220.8.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $225. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $215. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Amazon.com, targeting a price of $224. An analyst from Roth MKM persists with their Buy rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $215. An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Amazon.com options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

