Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on AMAT Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMAT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Applied Mat. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $2,888,649, and 5 are calls, amounting to $183,545.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $130.0 to $200.0 for Applied Mat during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Applied Mat stands at 1263.08, with a total volume reaching 2,413.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Applied Mat, situated within the strike price corridor from $130.0 to $200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Applied Mat Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $20.15 $19.85 $20.14 $170.00 $2.4M 1.6K 1.2K AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.6 $19.3 $19.3 $160.00 $187.2K 2.8K 97 AMAT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $45.6 $45.6 $45.6 $200.00 $86.6K 604 19 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $12.3 $12.1 $12.1 $185.00 $47.1K 210 45 AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $7.2 $7.15 $7.15 $155.00 $45.7K 1.4K 137

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Where Is Applied Mat Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 3,523,934, with AMAT's price up by 0.1%, positioned at $156.91.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 73 days.

What The Experts Say On Applied Mat

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $204.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Applied Mat, which currently sits at a price target of $195. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $210. * An analyst from Raymond James has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $200. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Buy rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $215. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $200.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Applied Mat options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for AMAT

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Outperform May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AMAT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.