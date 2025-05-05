Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on AMAT Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMAT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Applied Mat. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 54% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $1,584,258, and 3 are calls, amounting to $92,140.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $135.0 and $175.0 for Applied Mat, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Applied Mat's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Applied Mat's significant trades, within a strike price range of $135.0 to $175.0, over the past month.

Applied Mat Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $9.2 $9.0 $9.05 $150.00 $814.5K 2.1K 909 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $5.6 $5.4 $5.57 $155.00 $560.6K 499 1.1K AMAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $5.65 $5.5 $5.65 $155.00 $53.6K 499 14 AMAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $22.35 $21.5 $22.13 $175.00 $44.2K 2.4K 20 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $13.3 $12.75 $13.3 $145.00 $37.2K 1.0K 30

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials Inc is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Applied Mat, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Applied Mat

With a volume of 2,302,788, the price of AMAT is up 0.73% at $156.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 10 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Applied Mat

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $178.75.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $195. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Applied Mat, targeting a price of $170. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $190. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Applied Mat, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Applied Mat, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for AMAT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMAT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.