Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on AMAT Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Applied Mat.

Looking at options history for Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 23% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $420,730 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $384,129.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $175.0 to $280.0 for Applied Mat during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Mat's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Mat's whale activity within a strike price range from $175.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Mat Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.7 $8.6 $8.6 $175.00 $167.7K 1.4K 195 AMAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.1 $4.1 $4.1 $175.00 $102.5K 1.5K 276 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $11.05 $11.0 $11.05 $185.00 $101.6K 2.1K 259 AMAT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $44.85 $42.2 $43.5 $175.00 $65.2K 78 15 AMAT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $8.35 $8.15 $8.25 $200.00 $56.1K 842 140

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Applied Mat, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Applied Mat Trading volume stands at 1,992,511, with AMAT's price up by 1.75%, positioned at $186.96. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 20 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Applied Mat

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $225.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $250. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Neutral rating for Applied Mat, targeting a price of $190. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $235.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Applied Mat with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

