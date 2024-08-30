Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ALNY Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ALNY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,479,365, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $532,783.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $310.0 for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals options trades today is 608.25 with a total volume of 5,819.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $310.0 over the last 30 days.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALNY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $20.4 $18.2 $18.3 $260.00 $915.0K 70 500 ALNY CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $177.5 $173.9 $173.9 $90.00 $173.9K 0 10 ALNY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $14.8 $14.7 $14.7 $270.00 $151.4K 2.7K 323 ALNY PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $22.6 $19.5 $22.0 $280.00 $110.0K 412 88 ALNY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $21.0 $19.5 $20.99 $250.00 $103.9K 0 57

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the study of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. RNAi is a naturally occurring biological pathway within cells for sequence-specific silencing and regulation of gene expression. Alnylam has five drugs on the market: Onpattro and Amvuttra for hATTR amyloidosis, Givlaari for acute hepatic porphyria, Oxlumo for primary hyperoxaluria type 1, and Leqvio for hypercholesterolemia. It also has several clinical programs across various therapeutic areas: genetic medicines; cardio-metabolic diseases; hepatic infectious diseases, and CNS/ocular diseases. Upfront fees from research partnerships have boosted Alnylam's cash levels, and the company stands to see additional milestones and royalties from drugs commercialized under collaboration partnerships.

Present Market Standing of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Currently trading with a volume of 3,753,765, the ALNY's price is down by -8.47%, now at $262.69. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days. What The Experts Say On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $264.2.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, targeting a price of $233. An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, maintaining a target price of $320. An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $198. An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $275. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, maintaining a target price of $295.

