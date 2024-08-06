Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ALB Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Albemarle.

Looking at options history for Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $548,014 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $133,025.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $145.0 for Albemarle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Albemarle stands at 1233.0, with a total volume reaching 514.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Albemarle, situated within the strike price corridor from $75.0 to $145.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Albemarle 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $15.55 $15.4 $15.55 $80.00 $71.5K 47 6 ALB PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $36.45 $34.5 $35.9 $110.00 $68.2K 275 19 ALB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $64.9 $63.7 $64.32 $145.00 $64.3K 1.3K 10 ALB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $3.1 $2.96 $3.03 $82.00 $61.5K 55 241 ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $16.6 $16.45 $16.6 $85.00 $56.4K 243 45

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Where Is Albemarle Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 3,539,113, with ALB's price down by -4.78%, positioned at $79.53. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 85 days. Expert Opinions on Albemarle

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $119.6.

An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Albemarle, maintaining a target price of $126. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Albemarle, targeting a price of $111. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Albemarle, targeting a price of $127. In a cautious move, an analyst from Berenberg downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $83. An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Albemarle, which currently sits at a price target of $151.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

