Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on AKAM Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Akamai Techs (NASDAQ:AKAM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AKAM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Akamai Techs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $221,040, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $293,605.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $110.0 for Akamai Techs over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Akamai Techs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Akamai Techs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $90.0 to $110.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Akamai Techs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AKAM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.1 $6.7 $6.7 $95.00 $94.4K 1.4K 141 AKAM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $1.7 $1.55 $1.7 $90.00 $68.8K 1.0K 8 AKAM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $15.9 $15.6 $15.6 $110.00 $57.7K 133 38 AKAM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $9.8 $9.6 $9.7 $100.00 $48.4K 4.1K 50 AKAM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.9 $9.6 $9.7 $100.00 $42.6K 4.1K 136

About Akamai Techs

Akamai operates a content delivery network, or CDN, which entails locating servers at the edges of networks so its customers, which store content on Akamai servers, can reach their own customers faster, more securely, and with better quality. Akamai has over 325,000 servers distributed over 4,100 points of presence in more than 1,000 cities worldwide. The firm also offers security and cloud computing for its customers, and those businesses have grown to be bigger than the legacy CDN.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Akamai Techs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Akamai Techs Currently trading with a volume of 988,226, the AKAM's price is up by 0.41%, now at $98.28. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days. What The Experts Say On Akamai Techs

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $111.5.

An analyst from Guggenheim upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $128. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Scotiabank lowers its rating to Sector Outperform with a new price target of $110. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Akamai Techs, targeting a price of $112. In a positive move, an analyst from HSBC has upgraded their rating to Hold and adjusted the price target to $96.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Akamai Techs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.