Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on AFRM Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AFRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Affirm Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 21%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $673,247, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $1,814,684.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $85.0 for Affirm Holdings during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Affirm Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Affirm Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $85.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Affirm Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/29/24 $5.9 $5.7 $5.71 $50.00 $1.2M 2.5K 2.2K AFRM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $3.1 $3.0 $3.05 $50.00 $518.5K 2.8K 1.7K AFRM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $15.5 $14.6 $15.08 $40.00 $150.8K 2.0K 100 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $17.1 $15.9 $16.75 $50.00 $134.0K 2.4K 112 AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.49 $0.48 $0.48 $52.50 $67.0K 2.0K 1.9K

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Affirm Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Affirm Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 5,482,048, the AFRM's price is down by -2.06%, now at $53.69. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 84 days. Expert Opinions on Affirm Holdings

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $56.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Affirm Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

