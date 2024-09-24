Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on AFRM Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Affirm Holdings.

Looking at options history for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 15% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 84% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $219,952 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,082,873.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $60.0 for Affirm Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Affirm Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Affirm Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $12.9 $12.75 $12.75 $35.00 $382.5K 1.2K 501 AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $13.1 $12.95 $12.95 $35.00 $259.0K 1.2K 201 AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $34.95 $33.45 $33.75 $10.00 $108.0K 502 32 AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $2.67 $2.39 $2.5 $46.50 $99.5K 500 400 AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $0.68 $0.64 $0.68 $37.50 $93.7K 3.5K 1.3K

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

Affirm Holdings's Current Market Status With a volume of 3,727,737, the price of AFRM is down -4.01% at $42.88. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Affirm Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.