Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on AFRM Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Affirm Holdings.

Looking at options history for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $112,446 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $552,635.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $30.0 for Affirm Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Affirm Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Affirm Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.61 $2.52 $2.6 $30.00 $168.0K 3.1K 925 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $9.2 $9.1 $9.2 $20.00 $91.9K 45 201 AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $5.95 $5.0 $5.25 $25.00 $74.0K 1.1K 141 AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.1 $7.05 $7.05 $27.50 $42.3K 113 60 AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $1.5 $1.49 $1.5 $28.00 $41.8K 777 1.1K

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Affirm Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Affirm Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 6,313,368, the AFRM's price is up by 2.22%, now at $27.43. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 23 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

