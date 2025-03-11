Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ADI Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Analog Devices. Our analysis of options history for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $109,830, and 5 were calls, valued at $150,984.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $190.0 to $230.0 for Analog Devices over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Analog Devices's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Analog Devices's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $190.0 to $230.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Analog Devices Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $6.8 $6.5 $6.8 $215.00 $44.8K 81 101 ADI PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $19.2 $19.0 $19.0 $210.00 $38.0K 435 20 ADI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $20.9 $20.7 $20.7 $200.00 $35.1K 158 324 ADI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $21.0 $20.7 $20.7 $200.00 $33.1K 158 153 ADI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $20.5 $19.9 $20.5 $200.00 $28.7K 158 79

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed-signal, and digital-signal processing chipmaker. The firm has a significant market share lead in converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa. The company serves tens of thousands of customers; more than half of its chip sales are to industrial and automotive end markets. ADI's chips are also incorporated into wireless infrastructure equipment.

Where Is Analog Devices Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,628,488, the ADI's price is down by -3.83%, now at $207.97. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Analog Devices

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $273.6.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Oppenheimer lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $270. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Analog Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $248. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Analog Devices with a target price of $300. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Analog Devices, targeting a price of $300. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Analog Devices, maintaining a target price of $250.

