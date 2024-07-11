Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ACN Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Accenture (NYSE:ACN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ACN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Accenture.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $172,278, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $978,990.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $400.0 for Accenture, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Accenture's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Accenture's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Accenture Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/12/24 $6.2 $3.3 $4.58 $297.50 $687.0K 2.8K 259 ACN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $103.7 $100.3 $103.69 $200.00 $155.5K 5 10 ACN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $103.7 $100.2 $102.28 $200.00 $102.2K 5 0 ACN PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $11.0 $10.8 $11.0 $305.00 $50.6K 526 0 ACN PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $13.9 $13.4 $13.9 $310.00 $50.0K 264 0

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global IT-services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation to procurement services to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.

In light of the recent options history for Accenture, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Accenture's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,172,557, the price of ACN is up 2.53% at $301.59. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days. What The Experts Say On Accenture

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $342.6.

An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Accenture, maintaining a target price of $350. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Neutral rating on Accenture with a target price of $350. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Accenture with a target price of $400. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Hold rating for Accenture, targeting a price of $293. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Accenture, targeting a price of $320.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

