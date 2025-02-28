Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ACHC Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Acadia Healthcare Co.

Looking at options history for Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $294,214 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $213,245.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $35.0 for Acadia Healthcare Co over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Acadia Healthcare Co stands at 612.0, with a total volume reaching 6,410.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Acadia Healthcare Co, situated within the strike price corridor from $30.0 to $35.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Acadia Healthcare Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACHC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $3.2 $2.0 $3.0 $30.00 $74.7K 10 503 ACHC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.4 $4.1 $4.1 $35.00 $71.3K 1.2K 935 ACHC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.0 $2.85 $2.85 $30.00 $70.9K 10 254 ACHC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.1 $30.00 $67.5K 10 871 ACHC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $3.2 $3.1 $3.2 $35.00 $56.0K 1.2K 506

About Acadia Healthcare Co

Acadia Healthcare Co Inc acquires and develops behavioral healthcare facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. Acute inpatient psychiatric facilities and specialty treatment facilities contribute the vast majority of Acadia's revenue in the United States. The U.S. facilities receive the major proportion of payments from Medicaid, with the second-largest proportion from commercial payors. In the United Kingdom, the majority of Acadia's revenue comes from its healthcare facilities, and virtually all of the payment received is from the National Health Service.

In light of the recent options history for Acadia Healthcare Co, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Acadia Healthcare Co Currently trading with a volume of 3,278,446, the ACHC's price is down by -23.92%, now at $30.63. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 61 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Co

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $39.75.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Acadia Healthcare Co options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

