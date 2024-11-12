Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ABNB Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABNB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Airbnb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $460,292, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $174,745.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $175.0 for Airbnb over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Airbnb's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Airbnb's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.25 $4.2 $4.23 $130.00 $149.1K 4.7K 744 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.7 $8.65 $8.65 $100.00 $123.9K 57 143 ABNB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $4.25 $4.15 $4.19 $130.00 $118.2K 4.7K 295 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $28.15 $27.0 $27.0 $110.00 $108.0K 1.0K 40 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $2.81 $2.7 $2.75 $135.00 $41.5K 98 188

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of June 30, 2024. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Airbnb, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Airbnb's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,295,610, the price of ABNB is down -2.71% at $133.68. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 91 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Airbnb

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $134.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $144. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Neutral rating on Airbnb with a target price of $145. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $155. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Underweight rating on Airbnb with a target price of $110. * An analyst from Phillip Securities downgraded its action to Reduce with a price target of $120.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

