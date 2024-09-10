Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ABNB Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Airbnb.

Looking at options history for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 78% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 21% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $334,009 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $349,109.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $200.0 for Airbnb during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Airbnb's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Airbnb's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Airbnb Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $37.5 $36.4 $36.62 $100.00 $183.0K 235 50 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.9 $5.65 $5.75 $145.00 $86.2K 1.1K 150 ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $11.1 $10.9 $10.96 $125.00 $54.8K 2.2K 209 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $11.7 $11.15 $11.3 $110.00 $39.5K 1.4K 86 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $11.85 $11.45 $11.6 $110.00 $39.4K 1.4K 245

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of June 30, 2024. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Airbnb, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Airbnb's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,301,667, the price of ABNB is down by -1.57%, reaching $114.53. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 50 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

