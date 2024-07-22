Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ABNB Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Airbnb.

Looking at options history for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $553,043 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $209,687.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $170.0 for Airbnb, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Airbnb stands at 1237.18, with a total volume reaching 1,244.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Airbnb, situated within the strike price corridor from $150.0 to $170.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $28.6 $28.35 $28.6 $170.00 $88.6K 112 38 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $9.8 $9.75 $9.8 $150.00 $69.5K 2.5K 372 ABNB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $13.8 $13.65 $13.73 $155.00 $68.6K 671 49 ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $13.8 $13.15 $13.7 $155.00 $68.5K 671 99 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $13.8 $13.6 $13.74 $155.00 $67.3K 671 0

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered 7.7 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2023. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Airbnb, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Airbnb Currently trading with a volume of 1,983,995, the ABNB's price is up by 0.21%, now at $148.3. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Airbnb

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $159.5.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $129. In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $190.

