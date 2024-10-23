Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on AAPL Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Apple.

Looking at options history for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) we detected 224 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 49% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 86 are puts, for a total amount of $6,299,706 and 138, calls, for a total amount of $10,312,900.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $280.0 for Apple over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Apple stands at 11167.94, with a total volume reaching 2,431,232.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Apple, situated within the strike price corridor from $75.0 to $280.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Apple Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $100.2 $100.0 $100.0 $130.00 $500.0K 272 150 AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $57.25 $57.0 $57.35 $195.00 $206.3K 2.1K 36 AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $131.6 $131.2 $131.3 $100.00 $131.3K 505 10 AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $4.7 $4.65 $4.65 $230.00 $93.0K 5.9K 5.8K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $2.88 $2.85 $2.85 $235.00 $80.9K 16.2K 9.6K

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Apple, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Apple Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 37,924,133, the price of AAPL is down by -2.61%, reaching $229.71. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Apple

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $227.984.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $260. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $256. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $186. * An analyst from New Street Research has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $225. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Jefferies lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $212.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Apple, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.