Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on AAOI Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AAOI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Applied Optoelectronics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 7% bullish and 76%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $29,800, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $854,798.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $50.0 for Applied Optoelectronics, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Applied Optoelectronics's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Applied Optoelectronics's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Applied Optoelectronics Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAOI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $26.2 $25.3 $25.48 $10.00 $254.8K 3.7K 0 AAOI CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $11.0 $10.5 $10.6 $30.00 $106.0K 1.6K 104 AAOI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $16.8 $16.0 $16.0 $20.00 $80.0K 2.0K 50 AAOI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.6 $15.3 $15.67 $35.00 $78.3K 226 51 AAOI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.4 $2.4 $2.4 $50.00 $71.5K 3.9K 29

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc is a provider of fiber-optic networking products for the Internet data center, cable television, telecommunications and fiber-to-the-home end markets. The company focuses on designing and manufacturing a range of optical communication products from components, to subassemblies, and modules to complete turn-key equipment. Demand for Applied Optoelectronics is driven by bandwidth demand in end markets. Through direct sales personnel, and manufacturing teams in the United States, China, and Taiwan, the company coordinates with customers to determine product design, qualifications, and performance. The company derives maximum revenue from Taiwan.

In light of the recent options history for Applied Optoelectronics, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Applied Optoelectronics Currently trading with a volume of 2,174,375, the AAOI's price is up by 0.84%, now at $37.33. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 85 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $25.166666666666668.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Northland Capital Markets persists with their Outperform rating on Applied Optoelectronics, maintaining a target price of $25. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Raymond James keeps a Outperform rating on Applied Optoelectronics with a target price of $23. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Applied Optoelectronics with a target price of $27.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Applied Optoelectronics with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

