Market-Weighted Healthcare or Active Manager Selection? IYH vs. PINK

Key Points

Simplify Health Care ETF carries a higher expense ratio but has significantly outperformed iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF over the past year

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF offers a higher dividend yield and lower price volatility as measured by its lower historical beta

The Simplify fund follows an active mission-driven strategy targeting innovation while the iShares fund provides passive exposure to 102 healthcare stocks

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Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEMKT:PINK) offers an active, thematic approach with a philanthropic focus, while iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEMKT:IYH) provides broad, passive market access to the industry established giants.

Healthcare exchange-traded funds can serve as defensive anchors or aggressive growth engines, depending on their underlying strategy. While both funds provide exposure to the medical sector, they vary significantly in their selection criteria, management styles, and cost structures. The PINK fund targets innovation with a pro bono twist, whereas IYH mirrors a traditional market-cap-weighted index.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric PINK IYH Issuer Simplify iShares Expense ratio 0.51% 0.38% 1-yr return (as of June 8, 2026) 29.30% 15.30% Dividend yield 0.66% 1.28% Beta 0.74 0.57 AUM $266.96 million $3.12 billion

Cost-conscious investors may find the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF more appealing due to its 0.38% expense ratio, which is lower than the 0.51% charged by PINK. These differences in fees and distributions can impact long-term total returns and assets under management (AUM) efficiency.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric PINK IYH Max drawdown (4 yr) (18.80%) (17.90%) Growth of $1,000 over 4 years (total return) $1,545 $1,261

What's inside

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEMKT:IYH) is heavily exposed to large pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare equipment, managed-care, and life sciences companies.This passive fund holds roughly 100 stocks, and its largest positions include Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) at 16.17%, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) at 9.81%, and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) at 6.94%. Launched in 2000, it is an established vehicle for healthcare exposure and has paid $0.81 per share over the trailing 12 months. It does not utilize specialized strategies like currency hedging and focuses primarily on market-cap-weighted domestic leaders.

By contrast, Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEMKT:PINK) is an actively managed fund launched in 2021 that maintains a more concentrated portfolio of roughly 58 holdings. Its allocation includes 90.00% in healthcare and 10.00% in industrials, focusing on pioneering sub-sectors like biotechnology and gene therapy. Its largest positions include PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) at 10.05%, United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) at 7.24%, and Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) at 6.06%. The fund has a trailing-12-month dividend of $0.25 per share. It features a unique mission-driven quirk where management donates its net profits to breast cancer research and incorporates a currency hedge into its strategy.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Healthcare ETFs can give investors exposure to the same broad industry while taking very different approaches to what they actually own. That matters with IYH and PINK because the comparison is not just about healthcare exposure, fees, or yield. The real distinction is whether investors want a passive fund that reflects the market's sector weights or an active strategy built around a manager’s more selective view of healthcare.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF offers a traditional, passive approach, providing broad exposure to major U.S. healthcare industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical equipment, managed care, and life sciences. In contrast, the Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is actively managed, more concentrated, and may differ significantly from broad healthcare benchmarks. While PINK’s donation of net management profits to Susan G. Komen is notable, this feature should be considered separately from its investment merits.

Investors must choose between broad benchmark exposure and active manager selection. Both funds face industry risks such as healthcare policy, drug pricing, product cycles, and sector valuations. IYH is more suitable for investors seeking diversified, low-cost access to established U.S. healthcare companies. PINK is better for investors comfortable with a concentrated, actively managed strategy that relies on individual holdings and manager expertise.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.