Market Volatility Spurring Advisors to Grow Their Books

According to a recent survey, market volatility is prompting advisors to actively grow their practices through digital marketing strategies. Broadridge Financial Solutions’ fourth-annual financial advisor marketing survey revealed that 63% of advisors are actively looking for new clients, while only 43% are seeing an increase in inbound prospect inquiries. Financial advisors from both Independent Broker-Dealers (IBDs) and Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) continue to face challenges stemming from competition, increasing compliance, market volatility, and regulatory pressures. This has forced them to come up with new strategies to grow their book. Broadridge has found that one of the better strategies for advisors to increase their pipelines is by implementing digital marketing. Kevin Darlington, general manager, and head of Broadridge Advisor Solutions stated, “…digital media usage is a bright spot and continues to show upward-trending success, as advisors double down on digital strategies and maximize the use of websites, LinkedIn and Facebook to generate leads." The survey also revealed that the success rate of advisors in converting social media leads into clients has been increasing, climbing from 34% in 2019 to 41% in 2022.

Finsum:The current volatility, along with regulatory pressures, and increased compliance has spurred advisors to grow their books through digital marketing.

advice

volatility

clients

regulations

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.