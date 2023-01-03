Market Volatility Pushing Americans to Set Money Goals in 2023

According to a recent study by Lincoln Financial Group, market volatility is pushing Americans to refine their financial goals this year. The study revealed that 88% of Americans said they see room to improve their overall financial wellness, while 71% are likely to set financial goals in 2023. The respondents said that inflation and market volatility has made preparedness a top financial priority. For instance, 56% said protection from risk is most important to them, 39% said their greatest money goal is protecting their family, and 26% said guarding their income was a top priority. While data is showing that inflation is beginning to slow, there are still real concerns over whether the U.S. economy could enter a recession this year. This has investors nervous. David Berkowitz, Lincoln Financial Network president, said the following in a statement, "Our research reinforced the importance of financial solutions that can help consumers navigate through market cycles and protect their loved ones. People are not only concerned about having enough to pay their bills, but also saving for retirement and preparing for the unexpected.” For example, 40% of respondents said that financial protection meant being able to comfortably pay for basic living.

