Market Volatility Led to Lower RIA Compensation

Before the pandemic, advisors and their staff were enjoying elevated compensation levels. But once the pandemic occurred, advisors suddenly needed to take stock of the financial health of their businesses. While the market downturn in 2020 didn’t last long, its effects led firms to become more conservative with their expenses. The continued volatility in the market resulted in firms looking to increase profit margins and aggressively cut costs. Rent and office expenses were the first to be cut, however, the largest expense by a considerable margin was non-owner compensation. According to an article in City Wire USA written by Damian Lo Basso, managing partner, and CFO at Journey Strategic Wealth, the years 2020 and 2021 were the first years since the financial crisis that many firms kept salaries and bonuses flat. In addition, some firms are now tying up to 50% of team members’ bonuses to overall firm performance.



Finsum: Due to the effects of the pandemic and ongoing uncertainty in the market, advisor teams are seeing their compensation being tied to firm performance.

