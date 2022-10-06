Market Volatility a Huge Concern for Clients Right Now

According to a recent article on CNBC, market volatility is a big concern for clients right now. The author spoke to experts from CNBC’s Financial Advisor Council to see what advisors were discussing with their clients. According to the advisors, many clients, including retired investors and those that rely on savings, are especially worried about volatility in the market. The article quoted Carolyn McClanahan of Life Planning Partners in Florida, who stated that “The biggest concern for my clients is all of the uncertainty in the world. They wonder ‘what’s next and how that would affect the market — so it’s along the lines of fear of market volatility.” Investors are also fearful of large-scale job losses triggered by their memories of the Great Recession when unemployment peaked at 10% in October 2009. Home prices are another concern. While there are some signs that the housing market may be cooling down, a combination of rising mortgage rates and high prices are still causing concern for investors.

Finsum: Based on recent discussions with advisors, market volatility, job losses, and high home prices are huge concerns for clients right now.

volatility

inflation

advisors

client anxiety

