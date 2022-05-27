MARKET VIEW-Italy's rising bond spread stirs investor fears

By Antonella Cinelli and Maria Pia Quaglia

ROME, May 26 (Reuters) - When the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields widened beyond 200 basis points on May 6 for the first time in two years, it set off alarms in some dealing rooms, especially for those with long memories.

The spread DE10IT10=RR had gone over 500 in 2011 during the euro zone crisis and again above 300 in 2018-2019. It also widened dangerously after Italy was badly hit in the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The backdrop remains bleak with rising inflation, the war in Ukraine, the upcoming end of European Central Bank purchases of Italian bonds (BTPs) and an imminent interest rate hike.

So even though the spread has not gone any higher for now, no one is relaxing, especially given expected domestic political tensions ahead of an Italian election next year.

The spread indicates the element of risk attached to holding Italian debt and ultimately the cost of new issuance.

MARKETS PRICING BTP RISK AGAIN

With the ECB umbrella due to vanish, "the market is gradually coming back to price credit risk on BTPs," said Gabriele Foa, portfolio manager at Algebris Global Credit Opportunities Fund.

Next year's political elections will also play a role.

"The 2018 elections saw the spread at 320-330, which tells us that a further widening of 100 points is not impossible," he added.

However, some analysts point out that Italy's situation has improved markedly in recent years.

"Everyone recognises that Italy has made huge progress in terms of its banking system, it has a much more resilient industry, and then there's the big PNRR (Italian national recovery programme) card that it's up to us to play," said Gregorio de Felice, chief economist at Intesa SanPaolo.

"The average cost of the stock of debt today is about 2.3% compared to 4% in 2011," he added.

Andrea Ponti, co-head fixed income at Kairos, also pointed out that the ECB has "a number of tools in place to neutralize a potential explosion of the spreads, and we are convinced that above certain levels it will likely intervene".

But something has already changed on the market: A new 15-year BTP bond launched via a pool of banks on Tuesday attracted demand equivalent to five times its amount whereas orders for a BTP with the same maturity in early 2021 had been almost 11 times its size.

SUSTAINABLE DEBT?

The repricing on the bond market is widespread, but some analysts point out that the BTP is proving weaker than even the Spanish Bono ES10IT10=RR, a sign of market doubts about Italy's pace of growth compared to Spain.

Italy is also wrestling with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio in the euro zone after Greece, at 147 percent this year based on the government's target.

In Rome, however, water is being thrown on the fire.

Davide Iacovoni, Italy's head of debt, told Reuters this month that investors "see the public finance framework and debt under control and are appreciating the country's resilience."

Chiara Manenti, strategist at Intesa SanPaolo, pointed out that the Treasury has "very ample liquidity, it has financed itself very well in these months of the year, so the funding situation ahead of us should not be particularly difficult."

In addition to that, the Ukrainian conflict could play a role in ensuring that things do not get out of hand.

"It is difficult to imagine an out-of-control spread situation again with war just around the corner," explains Stefano Manzocchi, professor of international economics at LUISS university in Rome.

The risk premium on Italy's debthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3PH6dyV

Breakdown of debt securities under the PSPPhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3lMc60c

(Additional reporting by Valentina Consiglio and Sara Rossi Editing by Keith Weir and Jonathan Oatis)

