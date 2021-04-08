US Markets
TRI

Market users report issues with Refinitiv's flagship data platform

Contributors
Thyagaraju Adinarayan Reuters
Huw Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Multiple users of Refinitiv's Eikon platform reported on Thursday that they were unable to access the data service.

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - Multiple users of Refinitiv's Eikon platform reported on Thursday that they were unable to access the data service.

Refinitiv, a global financial data analytics provider that was recently bought by the London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L for $27 billion, was unable to comment immediately.

Some users said on Twitter they were unable to access market prices on Eikon.

Thomson Reuters TRI.TO, owner of Reuters News, has a 15% stake in LSE Group.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Huw Jones Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((thyagaraju.adinarayan@tr.com; +44 (0) 20 7536 7471; Reuters Messaging: thyagaraju.adinarayan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter @thyagu))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular