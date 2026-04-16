Market Upswell Continues, Full Week in the Green In-Sight

Thursday, April 16th, 2026



Another up-day in today’s stock market saw Nasdaq reach its 12th straight positive session, the longest since 2009, which was upon the bounceback from the Great Recession. Both it and the S&P 500 notched fresh record closing highs, apparently on sentiment that the cease-fire in Iran will lead to a near-term peace agreement.



The Dow gained +115 points today, +0.24%, and the S&P 500 was up a similar +18 points, +0.26%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq outperformed the major indexes again today, +86 points or +0.36%, while the small-cap Russell 2000 grew by 5 points, +0.22%. The Dow is up +6% off late-March lows, while the other indexes are +10% or higher.





Netflix Disappoints in Q1 & Guidance



What to Expect from the Stock Market Tomorrow



Streaming giant NFLX reported Q1 results after today’s close, and a careful reading of these results see a pretty significant miss on its bottom line: Originally reported as earnings of $1.23 per share, a $2.8 billion one-time termination fee paid to the company when its WBD bid fell through takes this figure down to a mere $0.70 per share, much lower than the $0.81 in the Zacks consensus, and only 4 cents higher than the year-ago tally.Revenues did eke out a beat from expectations — $12.25 billion from $12.17 billion anticipated, for a +16% year over year gain — but Netflix did not raise guidance for Q2. As a result, the company expects lower top and bottom-line results than the Zacks consensus estimates had been. We expect this will deliver a hit to Netflix’s current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) rating.As a result, late trading is taking a big bite out of the stock’s +15% year-to-date gains: -8.5% at this hour. Also, co-founder and Executive Chairman Reed Hastings announced he will be stepping down from his seat on the Netflix board this June.We skip the economic reports for Friday of this week, after a fairly eventful past few days with PPI wholesale inflation, Existing Home Sales and Homebuilder Confidence, Import/Export Prices and Empire State/Philly Fed results. What we will see, however, are some other financial companies posting quarterly numbers, among them STT and

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

State Street Corporation (STT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.