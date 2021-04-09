Market Update: The 10 Most Active Stocks Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
We’re almost halfway through the trading day for Friday and it’s time for a market update. Investors wanting to know which stocks are seeing the most activity today are at the right place as we plan to dive into that below.
Before that though, investors should take a look at how the stock market was performing during pre-market trading today. They can also take a look at what stories to watch today at this link. The additional context will help them better understand today’s market update.
Market Update: 10 Most Active Stocks Friday
- fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock was up more than 18% today after announcing an exclusive rights deal this morning.
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is up slightly today after an analyst predicted that the company’s revenue will continue to grow.
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) shares are down more than 3% as Chinese electric vehicle (EV) stock have been dealing with some turbulence of late.
- General Electric (NYSE:GE) stock was up after getting an analyst upgrade from UBS today.
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) shares are rising more than 2%.
- Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is down more than 1% with no clear news behind the dip.
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) stock is up almost 1% after the conclusion of the company’s annual meeting yesterday.
- Carnival (NYSE:CCL) is up more than 1% on no specific news. However, cruise stocks have been rising on plans to resume travel announced earlier this week.
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shares are up slightly ahead of its earnings report next week.
- CBS Corporation (NASDAQ:VIAC) is down today with no apparent news.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
