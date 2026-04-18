With the Market in Turmoil, Is Coca-Cola a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Key Points

The stock market had a choppy start to 2026, which might force investors to look for safer stocks to own.

Coca-Cola's sizable profits, rising dividends, and robust brand make it a stable portfolio holding.

If investors are chasing higher returns, it's probably best to avoid this industry-leading business.

10 stocks we like better than Coca-Cola ›

Any investor who thinks stock prices always go up and to the right on a smooth journey got a wake-up call this year. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was down 7% from the start of the year to March 30. Besides persistent economic uncertainty, the Middle East conflict and fears of artificial intelligence (AI) disruption are troubles on everyone's mind.

April has brought some positivity. The benchmark has risen nearly 7% through the first two weeks of this month. Nonetheless, investors have no shortage of reasons to worry about what the future will bring.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

With the market seemingly on the brink of turmoil at any moment, maybe it's time to consider a safe stock for your portfolio. Here's where Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) deserves some attention. Is it a buy, sell, or hold right now?

Coca-Cola is one of the easiest businesses to own

The worst stocks to own are those that require investors to constantly keep up with the latest news, are difficult to understand, and are in weak financial positions. Coca-Cola could not be further from this sort of high-maintenance opportunity. And that's perhaps its best attribute.

Coca-Cola is a boring company that's basically been conducting the same operations for decades. It's easy to grasp how it makes money, mainly by selling concentrates and syrups to bottling partners. And it's extremely profitable, with a trailing-five-year average net profit margin of 27%. This supports a robust dividend payout that has increased in 64 straight years.

From a consumer's point of view, buying low-cost beverages is something that won't stop even in recessionary times. This means investors don't have to worry about changing macro forces and the impact they can have on Coca-Cola's business. And there is no need to think about when the next period of market turmoil will come.

The company's incredible brand has propelled its success throughout history. This makes up Coca-Cola's wide economic moat, protecting its competitive position.

Here's how to view this beverage stock from an investment perspective

For risk-averse investors, the steady, predictable nature of this business is the most compelling feature, even though the returns in the future likely aren't going to outperform the S&P 500. Coca-Cola shares are a no-brainer buy for these investors, as the company can provide a stable foundation in a diversified portfolio.

Since I'm after higher investment gains, I'm not considering buying this stock. In the past 10 years, Coca-Cola's total return of 127% comes up significantly short of the S&P 500 index's 297% total return. I see no reason that this trend won't continue going forward.

Should you buy stock in Coca-Cola right now?

Before you buy stock in Coca-Cola, consider this:

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*Stock Advisor returns as of April 18, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.