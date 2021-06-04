Market strength prompts Fed to begin corporate bond unwind

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK , Jun 4 (IFR) - A little over a year after the US Federal Reserve began buying corporate bonds and exchange-trade funds in the secondary market to help stabilise debt markets hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, the central bank has decided it will begin selling off those assets.

The Fed was expected to hold the bonds until maturity, but announced on Wednesday it will begin selling off its US$13.7bn corporate bond holdings gradually, starting on June 7 with its ETF portfolio. The holdings include some US$5.2bn of individual investment-grade bonds issued by companies such as AT&T, Comcast and Verizon as well as U$8.6bn of high-grade and high-yield ETFs.

The Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility and Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility were massively successful from a messaging standpoint as they gave issuers and investors confidence that there would be access to capital through a buyer of last resort.

But in terms of actual purchases, the programme did very little as it bought shares in just 16 ETFs and 1,204 bonds from 531 issuers comprising just 0.2% of the broad investment-grade index. Indeed, the secondary market facility was shut down on December 31, while the primary facility never bought a single bond.

"I think this announcement sends a strong message that the Fed is no longer needed as a buyer of last resort, and there is plenty of liquidity for every IG name," one syndicate banker said. "I view it as a positive in every way."

Spreads are pinned at historic tights, the economy is growing at 6% or higher and the labour market is continuing to get better as each day goes by, said Peter Duffy, CIO of Credit at Penn Capital.

"Basically, we are in a de minimis default environment and to that you have to say 'mission accomplished' to the Fed because that’s exactly what they were trying to do,” Duffy said.

Two questions

That doesn't mean the move is insignificant, however. Its importance lies in what it signals about the Fed's next move. “This is significant in that it essentially opens the door to the discussion on tapering," Duffy said.

Specifically, it raises two questions. BMO analysts in a Thursday report asked whether the Fed's move means that future interventions in credit markets are less likely – and whether it alters the timing, pace or composition of the Fed's tapering plans?

"In our view, the answer to both of the above questions is no," the BMO analysts said in the report. "The Fed has already taken the step of explicitly messaging that the decision to sell corporate bonds is not a signal of monetary policy, and went out of its way in the announcement itself to say that the SMCCF 'proved vital in restoring market functioning last year'. It stands to reason that it's something the Fed will be willing to do again in the future."

Small step

However, not everyone sees it that way in a market that is highly sensitive and reactive to any move the Fed makes.

"This is a symptom of the post-coronavirus reality of getting back to normal much earlier than expected, suggesting a much faster rate-hiking cycle than currently priced in the market," said Hans Mikkelsen, a credit strategist at Bank of America. "Sales will be a drop in the bucket . . . but as it took very little Fed buying to stabilise the market last year, it should take very little selling to convince investors the tightening cycle is under way."

Much more significant than the end of the Fed's intervention in the corporate bond market is the US$100bn a month it is buying in Treasuries and mortgages, but the fact that the Fed has announced the corporate bond sales in June probably opens the door for a bigger discussion on tapering at the Fed meeting in Jackson Hole in August, Duffy said.

Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at the Leuthold Group, agreed, saying: “The thing they want to do is start with one small segment of the market: stop buying non-government assets. You might not want to call it tapering, but it would be the first step toward normality. It is the first actionable step, albeit a small one."

Another driver is the simple fact that the facility is managed externally, which comes with fees to maintain the assets, the BMO analysts noted. "The Fed's decision to sell corporate bonds is likely simply an acknowledgment that the costs of the SMCCF now outweigh the benefits," they said. "With spreads across the credit spectrum currently at or very near historical lows, it's difficult to argue that the US$13.7bn in FOMC holdings of corporate debt was necessary any longer to keep borrowing costs contained."

(Reporting by William Hoffman, David Bell, Richard Leong, Sunny Oh; Editing by Jack Doran)

((william.hoffman@refinitiv.com; 646.908.9370))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.