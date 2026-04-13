Market Street Expands Its DFGX Holdings in $3.5 Million Buy

Key Points

Purchased 65,514 shares of Dimensional ETF Trust - Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF; estimated trade value $3.47 million (quarterly average pricing).

Quarter-end position value increased by $3.32 million, reflecting both additional shares and price changes.

Post-trade stake: 717,238 shares valued at $37.62 million.

DFGX now accounts for 5.93% of the fund's AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than Dimensional ETF Trust - Dimensional Global Ex Us Core Fixed Income ETF ›

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 13, 2026, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors increased its position in Dimensional ETF Trust - Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) by 65,514 shares. The estimated transaction value was $3.47 million, based on the quarterly average share price. At quarter-end, the position's value rose by $3.32 million, reflecting both the purchase and market price movement.

What else to know

This was a buy; the DFGX position now represents 5.93% of the fund's 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:DFCF: $65.09 million (10.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DFSD: $59.64 million (9.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DUHP: $43.71 million (6.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT:SPYM: $39.55 million (6.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DFIC: $28.64 million (4.5% of AUM)

As of April 12, 2026, shares were priced at $52.72, delivering a 3.2% total return over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 20.61 percentage points.

Annualized dividend yield is 2.78%; shares are 3.9% below their 52-week high.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $634,295,128 Dividend Yield 2.78% Price (as of market close 2026-04-10) $52.72 1-Year Price Change 3.19%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy focuses on providing broad exposure to foreign debt securities, including government, agency, corporate, and supranational bonds.

The portfolio is diversified across a range of non-U.S. fixed income instruments.

The fund is structured as an ETF.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF seeks to deliver total return by investing in a diversified portfolio of foreign fixed income securities.

What this transaction means for investors

Market Street, a financial services company based in Indianapolis, Indiana, has increased its holdings of the Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) in a $3.5 million transaction since its January 2026 filing. This may seem like a big acquisition, but it only represents a 9.7% increase from the previous quarter. So, it likely reflects a routine portfolio rebalance.

DFGX ranks as one of Market Street’s top five holdings, making it worthwhile to take a closer look at this ETF.

The Motley Fool recommends diversification to help manage risk and improve risk-adjusted returns. And for bond investors, that’s what this ETF does -- it provides exposure to non-U.S. fixed income markets, offering diversification across a variety of international bonds, all in one convenient package, with a low expense ratio of 0.20%.

If you’re at a stage where you value stability over growth, an investment such as DFGX is just one of several options to manage risk and provide a steady income. In short: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket, and don’t put all your bonds in one country.

Should you buy stock in Dimensional ETF Trust - Dimensional Global Ex Us Core Fixed Income ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Dimensional ETF Trust - Dimensional Global Ex Us Core Fixed Income ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dimensional ETF Trust - Dimensional Global Ex Us Core Fixed Income ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $555,526!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,156,403!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 13, 2026.

Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.