Market Still Lacking Some Conviction On Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.4x Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 18x and even P/E's higher than 37x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Vera Bradley has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Vera Bradley's Growth Trending?

NasdaqGS:VRA Price Based on Past Earnings September 7th 2021 free report on Vera Bradley

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Vera Bradley's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 440% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 50% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 34% as estimated by the five analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 13% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it odd that Vera Bradley is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Vera Bradley's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Vera Bradley currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Vera Bradley that you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

