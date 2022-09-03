Market Still Lacking Some Conviction On Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 15x, you may consider Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) as an attractive investment with its 9.6x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Travel + Leisure certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour. NYSE:TNL Price Based on Past Earnings September 3rd 2022 If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Travel + Leisure.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Travel + Leisure's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 147% last year. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 5.3% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 18% per annum as estimated by the seven analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 9.7% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Travel + Leisure's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On Travel + Leisure's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Travel + Leisure's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Travel + Leisure (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Travel + Leisure, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.