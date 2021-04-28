Market Still Lacking Some Conviction On Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17x Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 22x and even P/E's higher than 43x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Newtek Business Services hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

NasdaqGM:NEWT Price Based on Past Earnings April 28th 2021

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Newtek Business Services' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 25% decrease to the company's bottom line. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 29% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 110% over the next year. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 19%, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we find it odd that Newtek Business Services is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What We Can Learn From Newtek Business Services' P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Newtek Business Services' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

