Market Still Lacking Some Conviction On Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 15x, you may consider Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) as a highly attractive investment with its 2.9x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Fulgent Genetics' earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price. NasdaqGM:FLGT Price Based on Past Earnings September 23rd 2022 Keen to find out how analysts think Fulgent Genetics' future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Fulgent Genetics' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 30%. Unfortunately, that's brought it right back to where it started three years ago with EPS growth being virtually non-existent overall during that time. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

The Bottom Line On Fulgent Genetics' P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

