Market speculation driving up prices of medical kit - Spanish Foreign Minister

MADRID, March 26 (Reuters) - Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez said on Thursday there is a lot of speculation on the world market for medical equipment needed to deal with the coronavirus pandemic such as masks and test kits, which is driving up prices.

"Intermediaries speculate and so do producers," she said in an interview with Basque local radio station Radio Euskadi. "When there is more demand than supply, prices rise, which is happening now."

She added that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will suggest that his EU and G20 partners establish ways to share information and establish common protocols to better tackle the epidemic.

