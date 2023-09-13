Market Slump in the Cards? ETFs to Save You

Mike Wilson, Chief Investment Officer and Chief US Equity Strategist at Morgan Stanley, made headlines by expressing deep concerns about the state of the US stock market, suggesting that it could be on the brink of a major downturn.

A Risky Proposition: Unfavorable Risk/Reward Ratio

One of the central themes of Mike Wilson's cautionary message is the unfavorable risk/reward ratio in the current U.S. stock market. He contends that the market's valuation is out of sync with the earnings outlook. This misalignment, he argues, poses a significant risk to investors.

Wilson points to several indicators that suggest an impending economic downturn. Manufacturing and loan-officer surveys, which have historically been reliable predictors, are flashing warning signs.

Rising Interest Rates and Refinancing Risks

A significant worry for Wilson is the prospect of rising interest rates. As rates are likely to be higher for longer due to persistent inflation, many companies will face the challenge of refinancing at higher rates. This could strain the financial stability of businesses and potentially lead to a wave of defaults.

Artificial Intelligence's Uneven Impact

The belief that heavy investments in artificial intelligence will universally benefit businesses is a premise Wilson questions. He suggests that the benefits of such investments may not be evenly distributed across the corporate landscape, potentially leaving many companies with disappointing returns on their AI spending.

Consumer Stress and Energy Prices

Consumer stress is also on Wilson's radar. The recent uptick in energy prices, coupled with the burden of inflated living costs and higher monthly payments for credit cards, car loans, and mortgages, could push many households to their financial breaking point. This, in turn, could have broader implications for the economy.

Overly Optimistic Market Assumptions

Investor sentiment seems to be riding high on the expectation of a robust economic rebound, impressive revenue and earnings growth, and the belief that the Federal Reserve will cut rates sooner rather than later. Wilson, however, warns that the market has already priced in a substantial amount of positive news, leaving it vulnerable to negative surprises.

Potential Market Shocks: What to Watch For

Beyond domestic concerns, Wilson also highlights potential external shocks that could rattle the US stock market. These include further troubles in regional banks, China's real-estate bubble bursting, and the Bank of Japan raising rates sooner than expected. Any of these events could send shockwaves through global markets.

US commercial real estate, in particular, faces significant challenges. A surge in interest rates over the past 18 months, the remote-working trend, and unease in regional banks have collectively eroded asset values, restricted lending in the sector, and placed significant pressure on heavily indebted developers.

A Warning for Large-Cap Growth Stocks

Wilson's caution extends to large-cap growth stocks like Nvidia and Microsoft. He believes that if a recession were to hit and these market darlings stumble, investors could find themselves in a "whole host of trouble." This serves as a reminder that even seemingly invincible giants can face challenges in a volatile market.

ETFs to Play

If the above-mentioned scenario at all hits, investors may seek refuge to negative-beta ETFs. Low or negative beta products demonstrate higher degrees of stability amid market crashes in comparison to their market-responsive counterparts.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund BTAL – Beta: Negative 0.51

First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF LALT – Beta: Negative 0.17

First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund FMF – Beta: Negative 0.02

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF FAIL – Beta: Negative 0.02

(Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.)





Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL): ETF Research Reports

First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (LALT): ETF Research Reports

First Trust Managed Futures Strategy ETF (FMF): ETF Research Reports

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.