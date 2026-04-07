With the Market Sliding, These Warren Buffett Stocks Are Worth Every Dollar of $1,000

Key Points

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the S&P 500 for many years, so it can pay to check out its portfolio when the market is dropping.

Amazon has multiple growth levers, but it also sells essential products and has tremendous revenue growth that has not been reflected in the stock price.

Coca-Cola won't beat the S&P 500 during bullish economic cycles, but its vast beverages business sets it up to beat inflation and reward investors with annual dividend hikes.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

The Nasdaq Composite recently dipped into a correction, dropping by more than 10% from a recent high. As markets become rattled, some investors are looking for safety, and that can be found in consumer goods stocks as people are always buying these products. But which to choose? It always makes sense to look to the investors who have proven their mettle. One of the best is Warren Buffett.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway added many consumer goods stocks to its portfolio under his leadership, including these two giants that are worth a look now if you've got $1,000 ready to invest.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Amazon has become the go-to hub for online shopping

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has established itself as a leader in e-commerce, offering various products that you can buy with the click of a few buttons. That convenience has turned the tech giant into a juggernaut that also fits in the realm of consumer goods.

Amazon has made large investments to expand its presence in consumer goods, including its landmark 2017 acquisition of Whole Foods. While spending on discretionary items gives Amazon a boost, it's also a place where people buy essential products. In the company's February conference call with analysts, CEO Andy Jassy said, "We continue to see strong customer response to Everyday Essentials and grocery. In 2025, Everyday Essentials grew nearly twice as fast as all other categories in the U.S., representing one out of every three units sold in our store, and we've become a go-to grocery destination for over 150 million Americans, mostly through online shopping and Whole Foods."

Investors also get a share of high-growth industries like online advertising, cloud computing, streaming, and artificial intelligence by accumulating Amazon shares. The stock has been surprisingly sluggish, only registering an 8% gain year to date, but Amazon has a 12.7% comppound annual growth rate (CAGR) for its revenue over the past three years. I think the stock will bounce back as investors match what they're willing to pay to the company's fundamentals.

Coca-Cola has been in Berkshire's portfolio for decades

Warren Buffett first bought Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) in 1988, almost 40 years ago. The company offers a wide range of beverages, including soda, water, tea, coffee, and juices. So there's something there even if you have health concerns about soda.

People consider these essential products that they buy no matter what. The company has a 4.3% revenue CAGR over the past 20 years, and its 7.74% CAGR over the past five years shows that it can still deliver impressive growth rates.

Keep in mind that Coca-Cola is not built to beat the market, but it can provide high dividend yields and low volatility. The company is also expanding its market share and focusing on younger generations to ensure it remains a fixture in the global beverage industry. Coca-Cola posted positive revenue growth in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America in 2025, showing that it is still reaching more customers in its largest consumer markets.

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*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2026.

Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.