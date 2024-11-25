News & Insights

Stocks

Market should respond favorably to Old National deal, says Keefe Bruyette

November 25, 2024 — 10:10 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Keefe Bruyette says Old National Bancorp (ONB) is acquiring Bremer Bank in a “well-priced, seemingly low-risk, financially attractive deal.” The market should respond favorably to Old National’s strong pro forma return profile, “rock-solid” balance sheet, strong history of acquisition integration, and “cheap pro forma valuation,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. Keefe keeps an Outperform rating on Old National with a $23 price target

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ONB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ONB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.