Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Zogenix, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ZGNX) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Zogenix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$209m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$239m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Zogenix will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Zogenix is bordering on breakeven, according to the 9 American Pharmaceuticals analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$72m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 68%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Zogenix's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that by and large pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Zogenix is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Zogenix's case is 47%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of Zogenix which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview.

