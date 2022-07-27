Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Wallbox N.V.'s (NYSE:WBX) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. On 31 December 2021, the US$1.4b market-cap company posted a loss of €224m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Wallbox will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 6 of the American Electrical analysts is that Wallbox is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of €12m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 75% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:WBX Earnings Per Share Growth July 27th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Wallbox's upcoming projects, however, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 39% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Wallbox which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Wallbox, take a look at Wallbox's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Wallbox worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Wallbox is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Wallbox’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.