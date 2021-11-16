Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Triumph Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:TGI) future prospects. Triumph Group, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. With the latest financial year loss of US$451m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$181m, the US$1.4b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Triumph Group's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 8 of the American Aerospace & Defense analysts is that Triumph Group is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$75m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 63% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:TGI Earnings Per Share Growth November 16th 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Triumph Group's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Triumph Group is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

There are too many aspects of Triumph Group to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Triumph Group's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important factors you should look at:

Valuation: What is Triumph Group worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Triumph Group is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Triumph Group’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

