Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Terran Orbital Corporation's (NYSE:LLAP) future prospects. Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The US$620m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$139m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$133m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Terran Orbital's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 6 of the American Aerospace & Defense analysts is that Terran Orbital is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$68m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 61%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:LLAP Earnings Per Share Growth July 19th 2022

Underlying developments driving Terran Orbital's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Terran Orbital is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Terran Orbital which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Terran Orbital, take a look at Terran Orbital's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent aspects you should further research:

Valuation: What is Terran Orbital worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Terran Orbital is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Terran Orbital’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.