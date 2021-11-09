Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The US$68m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$6.8m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$181k shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Sensus Healthcare will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 6 industry analysts covering Sensus Healthcare, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$2.6m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 129% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Sensus Healthcare's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 0.5% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

