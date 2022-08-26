Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of US$65m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$40m, the US$118m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Nine Energy Service's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Nine Energy Service, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$35m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 111%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict. NYSE:NINE Earnings Per Share Growth August 26th 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Nine Energy Service given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that typically energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Nine Energy Service currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

