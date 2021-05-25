Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse MannKind Corporation's (NASDAQ:MNKD) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$57m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$61m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is MannKind's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 6 industry analysts covering MannKind, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$1.9m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 70% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGM:MNKD Earnings Per Share Growth May 25th 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of MannKind's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with MannKind is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on MannKind, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at MannKind's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant factors you should look at:

Historical Track Record: What has MannKind's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on MannKind's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.