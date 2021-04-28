Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at LivaNova PLC's (NASDAQ:LIVN) future prospects. LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The US$4.0b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$344m on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on LivaNova's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

LivaNova is bordering on breakeven, according to the 8 American Medical Equipment analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$32m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 72%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for LivaNova given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. LivaNova currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in LivaNova's case is 59%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of LivaNova which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at LivaNova, take a look at LivaNova's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant factors you should further research:

