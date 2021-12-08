Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at KnowBe4, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:KNBE) future prospects. KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. With the latest financial year loss of US$2.4m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$16m, the US$4.0b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on KnowBe4's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 13 of the American Software analysts is that KnowBe4 is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$11m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 115% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGS:KNBE Earnings Per Share Growth December 8th 2021

Underlying developments driving KnowBe4's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. KnowBe4 currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

