Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$46m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$50m, the US$216m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Impel NeuroPharma will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Impel NeuroPharma, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$177k in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 77%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGM:IMPL Earnings Per Share Growth October 20th 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Impel NeuroPharma's upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that by and large a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 17% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Impel NeuroPharma, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Impel NeuroPharma's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of relevant factors you should further research:

Valuation: What is Impel NeuroPharma worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Impel NeuroPharma is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Impel NeuroPharma’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.